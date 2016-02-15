Qatar Islamic Bank's dollar sukuk books top $1 billion -lead
DUBAI, May 16 Order books for Qatar Islamic Bank's planned dollar five-year sukuk have topped $1 billion, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 Athos Venture Capital SA :
* Q4 net profit 40,555 zlotys versus loss of 41,477 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 negative revenue 1,000 zlotys ($254.8) versus positive revenue of 96,382 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9246 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 16 Order books for Qatar Islamic Bank's planned dollar five-year sukuk have topped $1 billion, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
* Executive chairman and his family increase its holding in NAO