BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
Feb 15 IDH SA :
* Q4 unconsolidated net loss 43,770 zlotys ($11,140) versus loss of 2.1 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9292 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 16 A Singapore central bank-backed fintech firm, CCRManager Pte Ltd, on Tuesday launched what it says is the first digital platform for the distribution of international trade financing, transactions now handled mainly by phone and email.