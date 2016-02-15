BRIEF-BYD's unit, Daimler to boost capital in JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy for 1 bln yuan
* Says unit, Daimler AG agree to boost capital in their JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive by a combined 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
Feb 15 Mr Hamburger SA :
* Q4 net loss 67,363 zlotys ($17,144) versus loss of 533,785 zlotys year on year
* Q4 revenue 2.2 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys year on year
* Says its Tongliao-based bio-tech unit plans to set up a bio-tech JV with partner