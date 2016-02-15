BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
Feb 15 NTT Com Security AG :
* NTT Communications Deutschland AG to pay minority shareholders of NTT Com Security AG cash compensation of 7.11 euros ($7.95) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
SINGAPORE, May 16 A Singapore central bank-backed fintech firm, CCRManager Pte Ltd, on Tuesday launched what it says is the first digital platform for the distribution of international trade financing, transactions now handled mainly by phone and email.