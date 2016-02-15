Feb 15 MERIDIO Vermoegensverwaltung AG :

* Plans combined cash capital increase by an amount of up to 15.75 million euros ($17.6 million) and a complete reorientation

* Plans restructuring into consolidated holding with three subsidiaries

* After spin-off, the entire assets of the company to be transferred, including the business on an existing, legally independent, wholly owned subsidiary based in Cologne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)