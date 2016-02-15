BRIEF-BYD's unit, Daimler to boost capital in JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy for 1 bln yuan
* Says unit, Daimler AG agree to boost capital in their JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive by a combined 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
Feb 15 Teliani Valley Polska SA :
* Q4 revenue 1.7 million zlotys ($433,000) versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 47,994 zlotys versus loss of 47,297 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Says its Tongliao-based bio-tech unit plans to set up a bio-tech JV with partner