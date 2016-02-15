BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
Feb 15 Obducat AB :
* André Bergstrand appointed new CFO as of Feb. 15 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
SINGAPORE, May 16 A Singapore central bank-backed fintech firm, CCRManager Pte Ltd, on Tuesday launched what it says is the first digital platform for the distribution of international trade financing, transactions now handled mainly by phone and email.