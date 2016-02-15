Feb 15 Variant SA :

* Its shareholders Wieslaw Cholewa and Leszek Kolodziej plan to sell 100 percent stake in Variant to Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA or its unit

* Says Murapol is considering further resale of portion of stake in Variant to other investors, considering plans regarding its presence on regulated market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)