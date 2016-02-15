BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
Feb 15 Advenica publ AB :
* Receives order from existing customer
* Order value is 1.8 million Swedish crowns ($212,236.62)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4811 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
SINGAPORE, May 16 A Singapore central bank-backed fintech firm, CCRManager Pte Ltd, on Tuesday launched what it says is the first digital platform for the distribution of international trade financing, transactions now handled mainly by phone and email.