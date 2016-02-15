UPDATE 1-Profit fall raises chances of success for $6.8 bln buyout of China's Belle
* Private equity firms offer HK$6.30 apiece to buy out Belle (Adds CEO's comments from briefing)
Feb 15 Kenya Airways Ltd :
* Says appointed PJT Partners as airline's transaction advisor on balance sheet restructure and long term capital refinancing
* Says "Over the next six to nine months, we will work with PJT Partners and they will be instrumental in assisting the airline " Further company coverage:
* Private equity firms offer HK$6.30 apiece to buy out Belle (Adds CEO's comments from briefing)
* In April, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB1,319 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: