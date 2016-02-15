BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
Feb 15 Site SA :
* Q4 net profit 141,310 zlotys ($35,955.83) versus loss of 254,345 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 254,441 zlotys versus 220,695 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9301 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
SINGAPORE, May 16 A Singapore central bank-backed fintech firm, CCRManager Pte Ltd, on Tuesday launched what it says is the first digital platform for the distribution of international trade financing, transactions now handled mainly by phone and email.