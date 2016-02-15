Feb 15 Clientele Ltd :

* Diluted headline earnings per share increased by 10 pct to 60.50 cents for six months ended Dec.31

* Dividend per share paid during period increased by 15 pct to 90.00 cents (2014: 78.00 cents)

* Net insurance premiums increased by 16 pct to 862.2 million rand