BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
Feb 15 Imagis SA :
* Q4 revenue 8.4 million zlotys ($2.13 million)versus 6.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 1.0 million zlotys versus loss of 41.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9453 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
SINGAPORE, May 16 A Singapore central bank-backed fintech firm, CCRManager Pte Ltd, on Tuesday launched what it says is the first digital platform for the distribution of international trade financing, transactions now handled mainly by phone and email.