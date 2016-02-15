BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner increases stake in SNP Transformations SEA Pte. Ltd
* HAS INCREASED ITS SHARE IN SNP TRANSFORMATIONS SEA PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA AND NOW HOLDS 81% OF SHARES IN COMPANY
Feb 15 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SA :
* Q3 revenue 91.7 million euros versus 81.2 million euros year ago
* Raises its annual target of consolidated revenues to around 355 million euros ($395.43 million)
* Also confirms its objectives for the improvement of its FY operating margin and earnings compared to last year Source text: bit.ly/1KleXal Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO