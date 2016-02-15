BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
Feb 15 Sygnity SA :
* Q1 2015/2016 revenue 139.8 million zlotys ($35.46 million) versus 144.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 net profit 3.4 million zlotys versus 4.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 EBITDA 11.1 million zlotys, up 1.6 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9427 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million
SINGAPORE, May 16 A Singapore central bank-backed fintech firm, CCRManager Pte Ltd, on Tuesday launched what it says is the first digital platform for the distribution of international trade financing, transactions now handled mainly by phone and email.