Feb 15 Agroliga Group Plc :

* Q4 sales revenue 6.9 million euros ($7.69 million) versus 5.8 million euros a year ago

* Q4 net profit 1.2 million euros versus 232,000 euros a year ago

* Due to situation in Ukraine is working on adjusting forecasts and development strategy; terms of realization and details to be reviewed Source text for Eikon:

