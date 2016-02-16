MOVES-Morgan Stanley technology executive Hickson leaves for fintech company
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
Feb 16 Aalberts Industries NV :
* Rreaches an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares of Schroeder Industries, Inc., a company, based in San Antonio, Texas, USA, active in the beverage dispense market
* Says existing management team of beverage dispense group will take leadership and combine activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 German automaker Daimler AG will enter the nascent U.S. market for home batteries through a collaboration with residential rooftop solar installer Vivint Solar Inc, the two companies said on Thursday.