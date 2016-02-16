BRIEF-India's Makers Laboratories posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 2.7 million rupees versus loss 1.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 16 Karolinska Development AB :
* Karolinska Development announces that its portfolio company Dilaforette AB, a company focused on innovative treatments for patients with sickle-cell disease, and Arabian Gulf University (AGU) in Bahrain, have signed a Clinical Collaboration agreement for the Phase 2 proof of concept trial of sevuparin in patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) experiencing acute Vaso-Occlusive Crisis (VOC)
* Results from this phase 2 proof of concept trial with sevuparin are expected in second half of 2016
* AGU will provide up to $1.2 million in non-dilutive funding for study and assist with patient recruitment
* In return AGU will receive royalties on future product revenues which are capped at twice the financial support it provides to the Phase 2 proof of concept study Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 2.7 million rupees versus loss 1.3 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT, May 18 German's Merck KGaA said first-quarter adjusted core earnings rose 14.5 percent, shored up by strong demand for its biotech lab supplies and inflated by an advance drug license payment.