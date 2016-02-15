BRIEF-India's Symphony March-qtr profit rises marginally
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 465.3 million rupees ; total revenue was 1.43 billion rupees
Feb 15 PC Guard SA :
* H1 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($304,646) versus 438.9 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net loss 66.9 million zlotys versus profit of 2.1 million zlotys year ago
* Says H1 net loss is due to write-downs of assets in group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9390 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 465.3 million rupees ; total revenue was 1.43 billion rupees
* Megaport (Singapore) Pte Ltd entered into cloud partnership with Alibaba Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: