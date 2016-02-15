Feb 15 PC Guard SA :

* H1 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($304,646) versus 438.9 million zlotys year ago

* H1 net loss 66.9 million zlotys versus profit of 2.1 million zlotys year ago

* Says H1 net loss is due to write-downs of assets in group