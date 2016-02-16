MOVES-Morgan Stanley technology executive Hickson leaves for fintech company
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
Feb 16 Myriad Group AG :
* Announces launch of its business division, Myriad Connect
* Myriad Connect will take new solutions to new markets, providing a platform for future expansion Source text: bit.ly/20ArTLn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had demonstrated how electric vehicles could be charged wirelessly while driving, a technology some believe will help accelerate the adoption of self-driving cars.