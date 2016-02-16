Feb 16 Bank Linth LLB AG :

* FY net profit amounts to 20.5 million Swiss francs ($20.74 million) thus it exceeds previous year by 2.6 percent

* To propose unchanged dividend of 8.0 francs per share for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1LqTszS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9885 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)