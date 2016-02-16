MOVES-Morgan Stanley technology executive Hickson leaves for fintech company
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
Feb 16 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Q4 revenues 22.4 million euros ($25.0 million) versus 13.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 profit for period amounted to 6.9 million euros versus 3.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA 9.3 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had demonstrated how electric vehicles could be charged wirelessly while driving, a technology some believe will help accelerate the adoption of self-driving cars.