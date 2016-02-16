Feb 16 Napatech A/S :

* Revenue for Q4 of 2015 69.9 million Danish crowns, an increase of 44 pct compared to Q4 of 2014

* Q4 EBITDA 2015 16.3 million crowns, increase compared to 4.6 million crowns in Q4 2014

* Guidance for 2016 is revenue growth around 20 pct

* Guidance for 2016 is EBITDA margin around 20 pct

