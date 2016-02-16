BRIEF-HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies sign technology services partnership
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rusELQ) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Fortnox AB :
* Has entered into strategic cooperation agreement with finance company Aros Kapital to jointly offer small companies various funding
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rusELQ) Further company coverage:
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: