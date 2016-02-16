BRIEF-HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies sign technology services partnership
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership
Feb 16 Exeotech Invest publ AB :
* Will issue GEM 45 million warrants with three years' duration and a strike price of 0.18 crowns
* Entered into an agreement whereby GEM undertakes to invest up to 45 million Swedish crowns ($5.3 million) in ExeoTech over the next 3 years
($1 = 8.4778 Swedish crowns)
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017