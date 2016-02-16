BRIEF-Carlyle Cardinal Ireland, Cardinal Capital have agreed on an investment in Sam Mccauley Chemists
* Carlyle Cardinal Ireland - Co and Cardinal Capital Group, has agreed an investment in Sam Mccauley Chemists Limited
Feb 16 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv elects Leif Johansson as new board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's top prosecutor on Thursday requested the Supreme Court's permission to arrest Senator Aecio Neves, a key government ally and 2018 presidential hopeful, a source familiar with decision told Reuters, after reports that he was recorded asking a powerful businessman for money.