Feb 16 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA (PTWP) :

* Acquires 88,344 of its own series E shares for 13.58 zlotys per share

* Currently holds 163,799 of its own shares representing 9.07 pct stake in the company