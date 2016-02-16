BRIEF-HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies sign technology services partnership
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership
Feb 16 RIB Software AG
* Says signs a Phase II iTWO contract (no. 3 / 2016) with a worldwide leading technology company
* contract which has a volume of around eur 1.8 million
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017