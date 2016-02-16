BRIEF-Shandong Hiking International scraps asset restructuring
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as parties failed to reach agreement
Feb 16 Rheinmetall AG
* Says automotive sector books follow-up piston contract for over 170 million euros
* Says has been awarded a follow-up contract to deliver gasoline engine pistons for the 2-liter units of a well-known American auto manufacturer
* Says components will be produced at the Mexican facility in Celaya for shipment to the customer's North American and European plants starting from 2017 Further company coverage:
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as parties failed to reach agreement
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. provides fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results