BRIEF-Shandong Hiking International scraps asset restructuring
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as parties failed to reach agreement
Feb 16 Nilorngruppen AB :
* Q4 revenue 146 million Swedish crowns ($17.22 million) versus 126 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 19.6 million crowns versus 15.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 order intake 141 million crowns versus 107 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 3.00 crowns per share
($1 = 8.4774 Swedish crowns)
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. provides fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results