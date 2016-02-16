BRIEF-Cowell E Holdings says Lee Dong Goo has been appointed as an executive director
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Spur Corporation Ltd :
* Sees HEPS and diluted HEPS for 6 months to Dec.31 100.29 cents - 103.34 cents versus 61.15 cents
* Increase in earnings is due largely to accounting year ago for broad-based black economic empowerment equity transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6000 1136)
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 ** "Deteriorating" political environment in Washington combined with increasing tightening in China imply "external demand for Europe might be getting as good as it gets", Jeff Ingraham, managing director of global strategies at Manning & Napier, says