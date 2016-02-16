Feb 16 Blu Pre IPO SA :

* E-Commerce Investment Sp. z o.o. acquires 2,653,567 shares of Blue Pre IPO on Feb. 12

* Prior to the transaction did not own any of the company's shares, currently holds 12.25 percent stake

* Blumerang SA informed about selling the stake on Feb. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)