Feb 16 Santam Ltd

* Solvency margin as at 31 December 2015 is expected to be above upper end of target range of 35 pct to 45 pct of net premiums

* Capital review is being performed, taking into account required solvency range in light of changing regulatory requirements and potential acquisitions

* Sees HEPS for year ended 31 December 2015 to be between 25 pct (1 808 cents) to 30 pct (1 880 cents) above those reported for prior period

* Increase in HEPS and EPS has been driven by significant improvements in both insurance and investment results compared to 2014