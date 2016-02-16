UPDATE 1-Key data on Shire's HAE drug bodes well for U.S. approval
May 18 Shire Plc, said successful late-stage data on its drug for hereditary angioedema (HAE) would form the basis of a U.S. marketing application for the treatment.
Feb 16 Crossject SA :
* Fy total operating income 2.4 million euros ($2.67 million)versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Fy operating loss 7.0 million euros versus loss 5.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 5.7 million euros versus loss 4.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Shire Plc, said successful late-stage data on its drug for hereditary angioedema (HAE) would form the basis of a U.S. marketing application for the treatment.
* Obseva reports first quarter 2017 financial results and business update