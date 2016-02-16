BRIEF-The Children's Place appoints Pamela Wallack as president global product
* The Children's Place appoints Pamela Wallack to the newly created position of president global product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :
* H1 revenue 107.8 million euros versus 52.5 million euros ($58.50 million) year ago
* H1 current operating income 30.8 million euros versus loss of 7.8 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit group share 19.7 million euros versus loss of 9.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1PCUMDG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 18 Sri Lankan shares ended marginally down on Thursday, slipping from their highest level in more than a year hit in the previous session, as investors booked profits in blue chips including John Keells Holdings Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc.