BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Feb 16 Macintosh Retail Group NV :
* Curators agree on the sale of the remaining retail formats Pro Sport, Invito & Steve Madden
* Pro Sport has been sold to Pro Sports Holding BV
* Invito and Steve Madden are sold to a pair of Highlands Holding B.V. owned companies Source text: bit.ly/1WpMSQ1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.