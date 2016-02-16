Feb 16 Danish ostomy bag and wound care producer Coloplast :

* Says initiates DKK 1 billion share buy-back

* Says the first part of the programme, of DKK 500 million, is expected to take place during the period from 29 February 2016 to 29 August 2016

* Says the second part of DKK 500 million is expected to commence in Q2 2016/17 and be completed before the financial year end 2016/17