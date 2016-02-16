BRIEF-HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies sign technology services partnership
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rusELQ) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Euronext:
* Azorean Aquatic Technologies to list on Marche Libre on Feb. 18
* Issue price: 0.6 euro
* Number of securities to be listed: 5,487,916 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: