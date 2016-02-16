Feb 16 Oragne Polska :

* Poland's No.1 telecoms operator, Orange Polska, sees its revenues and EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, to grow again in 2018, the company's CFO, Maciej Nowohonski, said on Tuesday.

* "We expect our revenue and EBITDA back in growth territory in 2018 thanks to significant improvement in both fixed and mobile segments," Nowohonski told a conference call.

* The company, a unit of France's Orange, announced a net loss of 153 million zlotys ($39 mln) for the fourth quarter on Monday, blaming one-off social provisions.

* Orange chief executive also said on Tuesday the company intends to pay out excess cash as dividend in future years.