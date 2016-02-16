BRIEF-Kakaku.com to retire 1.45 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.45 percent stake of shares on May 31
Feb 16 Orange Polska :
* Poland's No.1 telecoms operator, Orange Polska, sees its revenues in 2018 similar to 11.84 billion zlotys ($3.00 billion) reported for 2015, the company's chief financial executive, Maciej Nowohonski told a conference call on Tuesday.
* Earlier during the call Nowohonski said he saw the company's revenues and EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, to grow again in 2018. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9451 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Says it plans to retire 1.45 percent stake of shares on May 31
BRUSSELS, May 18 European Union antitrust regulators fined Facebook 110 million euros ($122 million) on Thursday for giving misleading information during a vetting of its deal to acquire messaging service WhatsApp in 2014.