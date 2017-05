Feb 16 Swedol

* Q4 revenues 460.5 million SEK vs year-ago 398.2 million

* Q4 operating profit 8.7 million SEK vs year-ago 14.9 million

* Says one-off costs dented Q4 operating profit by 26.8 million SEK vs year-ago 12.3 million

* Swedol says proposed dividend of 0.45 SEK per share