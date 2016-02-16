BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises
* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees
Feb 16 African Alliance Insurance Plc :
* Quarter ended Sept 30, 2015 group loss before tax of 265.6 million naira versus profit of 1.02 billion naira last year
* Says for quarter ended Sept 30, 2015 group net premium income 4 billion naira versus 3 billion naira last year Source text: bit.ly/247qZe8 Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 18 Sri Lankan shares ended marginally down on Thursday, slipping from their highest level in more than a year hit in the previous session, as investors booked profits in blue chips including John Keells Holdings Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc.