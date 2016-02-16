BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises
* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees
Feb 16 Assiteca SpA Internazionale di Brokeraggio Assicurativo :
* Incorporates units Assiteca Srl, Assiteca & Partners Srl and Assiteca Napoli SpA
* Expects to close the transactions in the second half of June Source text: bit.ly/1QiScGD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees
COLOMBO, May 18 Sri Lankan shares ended marginally down on Thursday, slipping from their highest level in more than a year hit in the previous session, as investors booked profits in blue chips including John Keells Holdings Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc.