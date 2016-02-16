Feb 16 Cenkos Securities Plc :

* Has decided to declare a second interim dividend for year ended 31 December 2015 of 6 pence per ordinary share

* Expects its revenues and pre-tax profits for year ended 31 December 2015 to be in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)