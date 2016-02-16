BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises
* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees
Feb 16 Cenkos Securities Plc :
* Has decided to declare a second interim dividend for year ended 31 December 2015 of 6 pence per ordinary share
* Expects its revenues and pre-tax profits for year ended 31 December 2015 to be in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees
COLOMBO, May 18 Sri Lankan shares ended marginally down on Thursday, slipping from their highest level in more than a year hit in the previous session, as investors booked profits in blue chips including John Keells Holdings Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc.