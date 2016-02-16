Feb 16 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Its unit, Carocelle sp. z o.o., signs agreement with Poland's NCBiR (the National Centre for Research and Development) for subsidy for its Lycomega dietary supplement development

* Value of Lycomega supplement project is at 8.09 million zlotys ($2.05 million) with 5.55 million zlotys eligible for financing by NCBiR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9528 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)