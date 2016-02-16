Feb 16 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc :

* Contracts have been exchanged for purchase of 2 office buildings located in Germany's leading office markets Stuttgart and Hamburg

* Contracts for a total of 28.9 million euros at a blended net initial yield of 6.0 pct.