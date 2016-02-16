BRIEF-The Children's Place appoints Pamela Wallack as president global product
* The Children's Place appoints Pamela Wallack to the newly created position of president global product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Showroomprive.com SARL (IPO-SHOW.PA):
* FY net revenue: 442.8 million euros ($493.37 million) (up 27 pct)
* FY gross turnover: 605 million euros (up 28 pct)
* FY EBITDA: 23.7 million euros (5.4 pct of net revenue, up 92 basis points)
* Confirmation of the guidance at group level announced in the context of the initial public offering
bit.ly/20XVyDR
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
COLOMBO, May 18 Sri Lankan shares ended marginally down on Thursday, slipping from their highest level in more than a year hit in the previous session, as investors booked profits in blue chips including John Keells Holdings Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc.