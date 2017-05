Feb 16 Nexity SA :

* Nexity, investment fund MBO Partenaires and Mr Edouard Denis have made commitments with a view to acquisition by Nexity of a 55 pct stake in real estate development group Edouard Denis

* Transaction will be financed by Nexity using its own financial resources

* Remaining 45 pct stake will be retained by Mr Edouard Denis

* Transaction is expected to take place before end of first half of 2016