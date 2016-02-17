Feb 17 Abn Amro
* ABN Amro Group NV says uncertainty surrounding
developments on the global and financial markets continued in
the fourth quarter
* Uncertainty mainly attributable to disappointing
developments in emerging economies, especially
commodity-exporting countries, china
* operating income for FY went up by 5% versus fy2014, on
the back of a further repricing of the loan portfolio and higher
fee and commission income
* ABN Amro says in December 2015 the AFM came to the
conclusion that the reassessments of sme would have to be redone
* ABN Amro says "one thing we know for sure is that
regulatory levies will increase further in 2016"
* At 31 december 2015, the phase-in crd iv common equity
tier 1, tier 1 and total capital ratios were 15.5%, 16.9% and
21.7% respectively
* In 2014, 2015, reviewed client records of identified group
of smes with possible interest rate derivative-related issues
for irregularities
* ABN Amro says current situation poses uncertainty about
the scope and magnitude of the required reassessment going
forward
Source text: abn.com/1XwZki3
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)