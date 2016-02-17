BRIEF-Stratex International says proposed acquisition of Crusader Resources ltd
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
Feb 17 Pargesa Holding SA :
* GBL sells 0.7 pct of capital of Total SA
* Proceeds from disposal amount to 650 million euros ($726 million)
* Consolidated gain for GBL will be approximately 260 million euros and will be included in 2016 consolidated net income
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles